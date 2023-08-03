Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.28.

MAA stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.51. 59,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

