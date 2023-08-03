MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.27 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,009. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4,240.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

