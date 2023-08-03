MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE MMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 103,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.