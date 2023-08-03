MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CXH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,936. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.