MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CIF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
