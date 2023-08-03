MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CIF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

