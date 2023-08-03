MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
