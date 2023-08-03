MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

