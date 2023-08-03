MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $15.12 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $15.12 or 0.00051723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.19205658 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,526,627.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

