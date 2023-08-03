Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.30 million and $150,763.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00006278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003410 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,845,990 coins and its circulating supply is 21,477,041 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,845,990 with 21,474,746 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88483188 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $79,354.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.