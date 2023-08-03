Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories accounts for about 2.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 4.19% of Mesa Laboratories worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $214.77. The company has a market capitalization of $715.16 million, a PE ratio of 837.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

