Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. 1,042,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,210. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after buying an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

