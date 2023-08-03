Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.6-59.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.67 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

MRK traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. 10,865,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,623. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

