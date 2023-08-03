Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,780. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

