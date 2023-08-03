MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded down $45.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 749,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,201. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,212.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

