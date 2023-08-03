Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 2,091,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

