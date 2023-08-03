Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,834. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,857 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

