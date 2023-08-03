Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. 1,844,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,759. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

