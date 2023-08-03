Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CVS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,770,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.