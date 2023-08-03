Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $97.42. 2,275,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

