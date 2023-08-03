Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.