Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $268,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 4,846,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

