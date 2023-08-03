Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 2,820,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,590. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

