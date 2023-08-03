Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 728,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.