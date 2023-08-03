Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

