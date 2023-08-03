Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.18. 15,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,166. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. Medifast has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $152.53.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

