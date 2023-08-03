Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 46,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

