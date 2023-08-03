Mechanics Financial Corp Has $216,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 1,654,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $50.18.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
