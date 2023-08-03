Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $710.17. 580,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

