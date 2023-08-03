Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.9% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.69. 1,635,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,354. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

