McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $435.50 and last traded at $429.29, with a volume of 169350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.07.

The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $20,022,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.97.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

