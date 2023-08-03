McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $459.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $426.00 to $459.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $16.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.82. The stock had a trading volume of 763,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.89 and its 200-day moving average is $378.97. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $435.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

