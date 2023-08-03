McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.42 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.55-$27.35 EPS.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $17.15 on Thursday, hitting $430.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $435.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.89 and a 200-day moving average of $378.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

