McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Sells $234,052.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $27,407,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

