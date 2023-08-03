McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,789,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,366,000 after purchasing an additional 299,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.