McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.10. 37,159,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,470,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.70. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

