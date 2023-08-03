McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,475. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.19 and a 200 day moving average of $383.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

