McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 185,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.