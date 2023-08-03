McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $42,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 3,494,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.