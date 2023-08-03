McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,047. The company has a market cap of $337.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.