McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 823 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,524,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BLD traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $289.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

