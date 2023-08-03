McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.50

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.48), with a volume of 323510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.07. The company has a market cap of £75.02 million, a PE ratio of -253.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

