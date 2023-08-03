Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 378,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE:MEC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 320,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.30 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mayville Engineering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.