Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.74-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Maximus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 397,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

