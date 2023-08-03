Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.60

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 295796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

