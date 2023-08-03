Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE MATX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,459,756 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Matson by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

