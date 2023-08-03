Matson (NYSE:MATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.49 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,229. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.17%.

In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,756 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

