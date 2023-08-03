Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

