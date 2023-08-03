Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.14. 628,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,057. The company has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.