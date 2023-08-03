Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin Sells 10,838 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.09. 2,190,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,237. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.90. The firm has a market cap of $372.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

