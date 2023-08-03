MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. MasTec also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.80.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $120.96. 1,525,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

