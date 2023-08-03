Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 19,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

